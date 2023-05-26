Labour MP calls for cancellation of Roger Waters’ Manchester concert amid criminal investigation









A Labour MP has called for Roger Waters‘ scheduled concert in Manchester to be cancelled after Berlin Police opened a criminal investigation after he appeared to wear a Nazi-style uniform during his show in the German capital on May 17th.

During the show, Waters briefly donned what looked to be an SS uniform and pretended to fire a rifle during part of his set, which comes as part of the ongoing ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour. In addition to the SS uniform, Waters also compared the death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the demise of Anne Frank in the Belsen Nazi death camp by putting both of their names on a screen behind him during the performance.

Police chief inspector Martin Halweg has confirmed an investigation is active. He told Jewish News: “The State Security Department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has initiated a criminal investigation procedure regarding the suspicion of incitement of the people (140 Paragraph 4 of the German criminal Code).”

During business questions in the House of Commons, Labour MP Christian Wakeford, who represents Bury South, said of Waters’ scheduled show at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 10th: “The city of Manchester has a rich and vibrant history in which those of different faiths and backgrounds have lived together as well as stood together through difficult times and times of division.

“So I’m concerned to note that Roger Waters is due to play at the AO Arena in Manchester next month. Mr Waters performed in Berlin this week and used the name of Anne Frank to stoke division, performed whilst dressed as an SS soldier and used the Star of David on a giant pig to insinuate that Jewish people run the world.”

He continued: “The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester has issued a statement condemning his divisive actions. Will the Leader of the House agree with me that concerts like this have no place in our society and shouldn’t go ahead, and agree to a debate in Government time on the record levels in anti-Jewish hatred in this country?”

In response, Commons Leader and Tory MP Penny Mordaunt replied: “I think the whole House was very shocked at what (Mr Wakeford) has said. I shall make certain that the Home Office has heard (Mr Wakeford’s) concerns today and I think that this House has made great efforts, particularly in recent years, to ensure that the scourge of antisemitism is addressed and stamped out from our country. I shall certainly make sure that all relevant departments have heard (Mr Wakeford’s) concerns today.”

Waters is scheduled to perform in Frankfurt this weekend, where the local Jewish community are set to protest outside the venue. The former Pink Floyd member is yet to publicly comment on the investigation.

See more Great news! Berlin police have launched a criminal investigation into Roger Waters following his concert in which he dressed like a Nazi SS officer holding a gun and denigrated the murder of Anne Frank.



Shockingly @AMCTheatres is promoting Waters currently. pic.twitter.com/6AlIHMmbR2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 25, 2023