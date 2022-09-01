Nick Cave to narrate 'Faith, Hope and Carnage' audiobook









Nick Cave will narrate the audiobook of his new memoir Faith, Hope And Carnage. It has been revealed. The forthcoming book is based on 40 hours of interviews between Cave and his friend, the journalist Seán O’Hagan. The book will be released on September 20th, though it remains unclear if the audiobook is released in tandem.

Cave’s new memoir covers his personal life over the six years since his son, Arthur, died in July 2015 at the age of 15. Cave sadly lost another son, 31-year-old Jethro Lazenby, earlier in 2022.

The audiobook of Faith, Hope and Carnage will be narrated by Cave and O’Hagen. It has been recorded so that the headphone-clad listener will feel as though they are sitting between the two friends while they converse. The project was co-directed and co-produced by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, who worked with Cave on the film 20,000 Days on Earth.

The audiobook was recorded by engineers Adam Devenney and Michael Pender at Red Apple Creative in London. It also features musical codas and snippets from Cave’s 2021 album Carnage, his 2016 Bad Seeds record Skeleton Tree and 2019’s Ghosteen.

The Faith, Hope and Carnage audiobook concludes with an additional 12-minute conversation between Cave and O’Hagan in which they discuss the making of the book. While discussing the new audio release in a recent statement, Forsyth and Pollard said: “Working with Nick over the years has had a fundamental impact on who we are, on how we are”.

They continued: “For this audiobook we wanted to give you a direct experience—a seat at the table with Nick and Seán – two incandescent minds trying to just figure things out. Intimate, adventurous, faltering and fearless, these conversations will open your mind and heal your heart”.

You can listen to a clip below.