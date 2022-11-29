Listen to Nick Cave's stunning isolated vocals for 'Into My Arms'









A love song imbued with the divinity of renaissance mass is a rare thing indeed. Simultaneously dark, existential and euphoric, ‘Into My Arms’ evokes every form of love in a single breath, from the incense-heavy tranquillity offered by religion to the deep-rooted warmth we feel in the company of our families and friends. In celebration of ‘Into My Arms’, we’ve trawled the archives to bring you this mesmerising isolated recording of Nick Cave’s vocals.

Some time ago, Cave gave a lecture on The Secret Life of The Love Song, in which he explored his unique approach to songwriting, identifying his father’s death – Cave was 19 at the time – as one of the most important influences over his work. “I see that my artistic life is centred around an attempt to articulate an almost palpable sense of loss that laid claim to my life,” he said.

Songs such as ‘Into My Arms’ may, therefore, be regarded as attempts at clairvoyance, efforts to give shape to a shadowy sense of loss. Written whilst Cave was in rehab for heroin addiction, he would later claim that the track was an example of a recovering addict trying to “make the best out of a bad situation”. The Boatman’s Call cut remains one of his most prized creations: “Mostly, they were the offspring of complicated pregnancies and difficult and painful births,” he said in The Secret Life of the Love Song. “Most are rooted in direct personal experience and were conceived for a variety of reasons, but this rag-tag group of love songs are, at the death, all the same thing – lifelines thrown into the galaxies by a drowning man.”

‘Into My Arms’ is, at its core, about loss and the unquenchable longing that loss leaves in its wake. Cave performed the track during the 1997 funeral of his friend Michael Hutchence, who died by suicide at the age of 37. During the broadcast, Cave asked for the TV cameras to be shut off for the performance in a mark of respect for the INXS vocalist. Tender, intimate and frank, ‘Into My Arms’ is an enduring reminder that love can light up even the darkest moments of our lives.