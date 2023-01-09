Nick Cave is writing a new Bad Seeds album









Nick Cave has confirmed that he is currently working on a new album for the Bad Seeds. In his recent Red Hand Files newsletter, the musician confessed that the writing process has been tough going so far. In the fan newsletter, Cave wrote: “This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

He explained: “I started the process at 9am on January 1st. It is now January 6th – nearly a week has passed and I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell. A kind of doldrums has set in, perennial and predictable.”

Ghosteen, the most recent Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds album of new original material, came out in 2019. The LP was followed by 2021’s B-Sides and Rarities (Part II). Since then, Cave has collaborated with Warren Ellis on their 2021 album Carnage and released his spoken word LP Seven Psalms, which came out in 2022.

2022 also saw the publication of Fath, Hope and Carnage, a reflection on the tragic death of Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur, who died in 2015 after falling from a cliff. The book came months after the death of his eldest son, Jethro, who died in May.

Elsewhere in 2022, Cave exhibited a new set of ceramic sculptures at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Finland alongside Brad Pitt. He also appeared in the TV series Before They Were Gods, which followed his role as H.G. Wells in 2021’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.