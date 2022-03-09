Nick Cave and Warren Ellis add further Australian dates to tour









Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added further dates to their Australian tour after announcing that they will be playing two exclusive shows at the iconic Hanging Rock in Victoria.

In a social media post, the duo shared a stunning image of the location and announced: “Nick Cave & Warren Ellis return to Australia for the first time in three years to play two exclusive Victoria shows on 25 and 26 November at Hanging Rock with support from Courtney Barnett.”

Their fellow Australian on the bill should make for a superb homecoming show. Barnett has established herself as one of the finest songwriters of her generation and clearly, this fact has not been lost on Cave and Ellis who also enlisted her to perform on previous legs of their tour but sadly the pandemic intervened.

In the interim, the duo are set to embark on a North American tour as well as fulfilling a string of European festival dates before they head down under.

Speaking of the busy schedule, Cave recently wrote: “This fills me with a combination of extreme excitement and acute terror because, well, it’s long and punishing.”

Tickets for the Hanging Rock show are set to go on sale via Nick Cave’s official website at 12pm local time on March 12th.