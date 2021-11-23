Subscribe

(Credit: Aaron Parsons)

Music

Arctic Monkeys will headline Rock En Seine 2022 with Nick Cave and Tame Impala

Tue 23rd Nov 2021 11.15 GMT

The line-up for Rock En Seine 2022 has been added to and it is shaping up to be a classic, with Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Tame Impala all joining the beautiful looking bill.

Alongside these huge name headliners are great emerging talents making for a superb lineup that also includes Fontaines D.C., IDLES, James Blake, Parcels, Yungblud, Beabadoobee, Channel Tres, Kraftwerk, Jamie xx, Stromae and more.

As per the official press release for Rock En Seine: “Paris’s festival is bringing the big hitters next August 25th-28th 2022to the beautiful location of Domaine National de Saint-Cloud. Plus it’s easy for UK music fans to pop over to on the Eurostar!”

With Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys also recently confirming that the band are set to release a new record in the first half of 2022, it looks like they will almost certainly have some sparkling tracks to grace fans with. With the band ever-evolving, it remains to be seen how these tracks might sound.

It might seem like the brisk start of winter is upon us, but announcements like this one following years of pandemic-induced delays, already has us looking forward to festival season. 

They’re set to headline Rock En Seine as a France exclusive in August. You can check out the full line-up poster for the festival set to run from August 25th up until the 28th.

(Credit: Rock En Seine)
