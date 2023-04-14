Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette star in new Clint Eastwood film









After announcing the production of his next project Juror #2, Clint Eastwood has cast Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in the leading roles. This is Eastwood’s first film since Cry Macho in 2021.

The film follows a juror on a murder trial who finds out that they might have been responsible for the death in question. Hoult has been known for his portrayals of Beast in the X:Men franchise and his iconic portrayal of Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road. His most recent films have included The Menu and his portrayal of Dracula’s servant in Renfield.

Collette has been best known for her roles in M Night Shamaylan’s The Sixth Sense as well as in the Ari Aster psychological horror Hereditary. Her most recent roles have included films such as Nightmare Alley, and she is set to star in the 2024 Bong Joon-Ho film Mickey 17.

Juror #2 is being distributed by Warner Brothers and is said to be one of Eastwood’s final films. It is a part of Warner Bros. vision to add this film to the list of movies by other iconic filmmakers such as Shamaylan and Joon-Ho, each of whom have completed new projects set for release in the next few years on the Warber Bros. roster. As of yet, there has been no word on when production begins.