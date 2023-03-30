Clint Eastwood is set to write and direct the final film of his career ‘Juror #2’









The 92-year-old Hollywood icon, Clint Eastwood, has confirmed that he is set to write and direct his final for Warner Bros. in the near future.

This final outing is set to be a thriller which is currently going by the working title, Juror #2. The film apparently follows a juror on a murder trial who begins to realise that he may be responsible for the victim’s death and faces a moral battle about how to conduct himself in the trial.

The project is still in the works and no start date has been set. However, Eastwood is reportedly keen to get thing moving quickly on the project which is internally being billed as his final outing in cinema, although he is yet to confirm that himself.

According to Discussing Film‘s sources, Eastwood has already begun casting discussions for the movie and wants an as-of-yet unnamed young “Hollywood star” who is currently “starring as the lead in a big film releasing in the next few months” to play the titular Juror.

His previous movie, Cry Macho, was a box office flop in 2021 and following Discovery’s acquisition of Warner Media, the new President and CEO David Zaslav is reported to have in-house executives that “we don’t owe anyone favours” in relation to a new Eastwood project.

However, given the draw of the ‘final film’ factor, it would appear that Zaslav has changed his stance and the company that Eastwood has been working with exclusively since 2008’s Gran Torino has given the green light to his new thriller.