Watch the brand new trailer for upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series









Many fans were extremely disappointed with the trajectory that modern additions to the Star Wars franchise had taken. However, that changed when Disney released the extremely popular series The Mandalorian which received unprecedented success, critical acclaim and adulation from audiences who treated the new show as a welcome change.

Now, another miniseries is on its way and it will revolve around one of the most iconic characters in the history of Star Wars. Titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the events of this new show are set a decade in the future from Revenge of the Sith and will feature the adventures of Obi-Wan as he acts as the guardian of Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Fans are really excited about Ewan McGregor reprising the most famous role of his illustrious career, with McGregor also acting as the Executive Producer of this new project. While confirmations about the new series had surfaced back in 2019, there were many alterations made to the screenplay for the show before filming began last year.

Many talented artists are attached to the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show, including the maestro John Williams who is composing the score for the miniseries which has already grabbed the attention of all Star Wars fans. In addition, the star-studded cast has top talents including Joel Edgerton and Hayden Christensen among many others.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up,” McGregor said, while describing the characterisation of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the upcoming miniseries. It has been reported that the series will have six episodes and will be available on Disney+ starting from Wednesday, May 25th.

Watch the new trailer below.