John Williams to compose the theme for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series









The forthcoming release of Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series presents the most exciting prospect for Star Wars fans since the release of the first film in the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens in 2015. With the beloved actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen both returning to reprise their roles from the prequel trilogy that started in 1999 with The Phantom Menace, Disney has also recently announced the iconic composer John Williams will also be lending his hand to the film series he originally became beloved for.

Writing the award-winning scores for the original Star Wars film released in 1977 as well as its sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi in 1980 and 1983, Williams became a household name after the influential theme song became an icon of pop culture. Staying loyal to the series, Williams has lent his hand to the soundtrack for the standalone film Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as a theme park ride, though has never ventured into TV before.

Premiering on Disney+ on May 25th, the release of the brand new series is highly anticipated by fans who are eager to discover what Obi-Wan Kenobi got up to between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. With the promise of a rematch between Kenobi and his apprentice-turned-adversary Darth Vader, fans are also hoping for Williams’ iconic ‘Duel of the Fates’ to make a return.

Crammed with acting talent, the cast for the brand new series includes McGregor and Christensen alongside Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, Sung Kang and Rupert Friend. With a trailer for the new series still evading disappointed fans, all that Disney has revealed so far is a tease of the production art in November, giving a taste of the tone of the new series, take a look at the short teaser, below.