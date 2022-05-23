Watch the bonkers new trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'









Tom Cruise is proving that he’s still the go-to guy when it comes to blockbuster action, with the brand new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One showing off the actor’s baffling dedication to his craft.

At just over two minutes long, the trailer squeezes in a stunning amount of set pieces, showing off multiple spectacular locations, vibrant new villains and extraordinary action scenes. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the latest instalment will be the first to be split into two parts, with the franchise clearly looking to its high-profile rivals, Marvel and John Wick, who have long profited over a continued storyline.

The new trailer was leaked last weekend before Paramount quickly took the footage down that was presumably captured at CinemaCon where the video premiered.

Marking the seventh movie in the series, the brand new movie will follow Ethan (Tom Cruise) alongside Grace (Hayley Atwell), Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Benji (Simon Pegg), Luther (Ving Rhames) and White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) in a brand new globe-trotting adventure. Whilst few explicit details are known about the film’s plot, it looks as though the story could follow a madman who has a fondness for chemical weapons.

The biggest revelation from the trailer is that the director of the IMF in the original 1996 Mission: Impossible movie, Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) will be returning to play a major role in the franchise.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has seen multiple setbacks in the past few years thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, though will (hopefully) finally be released on July 14th, 2023.

See the clip, below.