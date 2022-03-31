METZ’s Alex Edkins shares new song ‘Lusitania’









Weird Nightmare - 'Lusitania' 6.9

METZ frontman Alex Edkins has released ‘Lusitania’. The track is the latest single released under his solo moniker, Weird Nightmare.

‘Lusitania’ comes as something new from Edkins’ usual recipe while maintaining his identity. His trademark punk-style delivery reminiscent of Johnny Rotten is accompanied by thrashing guitars that fall somewhere between 1980s jangle-pop and ’90s grunge. Along with the first single released from the upcoming album, ‘Lusitania’ leaves us with much to be excited about in the run-up to the LP’s full release in May.

The music creates an atmosphere of optimism while the lyrics juxtapose with self-loathing: “I see the faces on the screen,” Edkins sings. “I cannot make out what they mean/ I take the place of someone else/ I want to get out of myself.”

“‘Lusitania’ was a big breakthrough for the entire Weird Nightmare album,” Edkins explained in a statement. “I realised that, musically, my goal was to make songs that would make people feel good! This idea of waking up from a terrible dream or winter changing into spring. Momentary relief. We all need that feeling right now and music has always been what I turn to most.”

The track comes accompanied by a strange retro-style music video set in an empty diner. The video was directed and produced by Colin Medley and stars Allie Higgins, who sits in apparent confusion and answers an unexpected phone call at the bar.

Edkins launched the Weird Nightmare project earlier this month with the first single, ‘Searching For You’. His upcoming debut album, named Weird Nightmare, is set to arrive on May 20th via Sub Pop. The album can be pre-ordered now from the Sub Pop website.

In support of the upcoming album, Edkins will play a brief co-headlining tour of North America alongside label neighbour Kiwi Jr.

Listen to ‘Lusitania’ below.