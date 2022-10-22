New season of 'The Crown' will feature "fictional" disclaimers due to protests









The Crown has completely captured the public imagination and has emerged as one of the most popular shows available on Netflix. However, the show has faced a lot of backlash due to its creative approach after the recent demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

One of the major appeals of The Crown is its ability to capitalise on people’s obsession with the royal family. Despite its popularity, the latest season of The Crown has already raised doubts among fans who aren’t sure about the show’s upcoming narrative suggestions.

Judi Dench, the veteran acting icon, also criticised The Crown’s new season and said that “the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”

According to Deadline, Netflix has responded to the criticisms by adding a “fictional” disclaimer to the show. While talking about the situation, a spokeswoman representing Netflix said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.”

She added: “Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family – one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

