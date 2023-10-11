New photos provide first look at Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in new biopic









After filming began in Budapest in October 2023, first-look photos at Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic have been released.

The description for the upcoming film dubs Callas the “original diva” and states that it will tell the “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.”

Alongside shooting in Budapest, filming will also take place in Paris, Greece and Milan.

In new images, Jolie can be seen wearing huge glasses and an elegant hat in costumes inspired by the opera singer’s real style. The wardrobe includes vintage fur items from the Massimo Cantini Parrini archive collection, though no new fur has been used.

Larraín is already well-versed in the art of the biopic. He has previously directed biographical films about the lives of Pablo Neruda, Jackie Kennedy, and Princess Diana. Now, he takes on the turbulent and celebrated life of soprano Maria Callas.

“I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’ remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation,” the director stated.

Jolie will be joined by a supporting cast featuring Pierfrancesco Favino, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Valeria Golino and Alba Rohrwacher. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has written the script.

See the images below.

(Credits: Far Out / Fremantle / Komplizen Film / The Apartment Pictures / Fabula)

