Angelina Jolie set to play opera singer Maria Callas in new biopic









Angelina Jolie has joined a new project which is going to be directed by none other than Pablo Larraín. According to the latest reports, Jolie is set to portray iconic opera singer Maria Callas in a brand new biopic whose details remain ambiguous at this point.

The new biopic has been described as a “tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.” This definitely looks like it’s going to be one of the most challenging roles of Jolie’s career.

Larraín has worked on several impressive biopics throughout his career, including last year’s Spencer, which starred Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The film received widespread acclaim for its depiction of the historical figure, and Stewart received multiple accolades for her performance.

In a statement published by Variety, Pablo Larraín said: “Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream. To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift.”

Jolie added: “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

