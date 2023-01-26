New Order announce US tour dates, including SXSW Festival









New Order has announced a series of live dates in the United States, including the South By Southwest Music Festival (SXSW).

The band will first stop at The Factory in Dallas, Texas, on March 9th before heading to San Antonio two days later to play at the AT&T Center. Between the 13th and 18th of March, the band will hit SXSW in Austin, Texas, while also visiting Houston’s 713 Music Hall on the 16th. Finally, the group will visit New Orleans’s Orpheus Theater on the 18th.

On January 28th, fans can access a pre-sale for the four headline shows at 10am local time using the code TRUEFAITH. General admission tickets will go on sale on February 3rd.

In other news, New Order recently released a charity T-shirt in association with the mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably). The shirt is inspired by their iconic 1983 alternative dance track ‘Blue Monday’, which remains the best-selling 12-inch single of all time. The design has been created by Factory Records’ graphic designer Peter Saville, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity. Fans can pre-order the shirt, which is available until February 17th.

The announcement of the shirt coincided with Blue Monday (the third Monday of January), which is said to be the most depressing day of the year. The Manchester band said: “We are proud to be ambassadors for CALM and honoured to be using ‘Blue Monday’ to help raise awareness for the brilliant work they do to support millions of people struggling with their mental health.”

Furthermore, an expanded edition of Low-Life, their 1985 album, is set for release on Friday, January 27th. The band’s third album will be rereleased with updated packaging, and the collection will feature an LP, 2CD, 2DVD versions, and a book. Limited edition 12-inch records are also available for order, including ‘Shellshock’ and ‘The Perfect Kiss’.

