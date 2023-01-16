New Order release 'Blue Monday' inspired T-shirt in support of CALM









New Order have released a T-shirt inspired by their hit 1983 track ‘Blue Monday’ in support of mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably). The merchandise has been designed by Factory Records’ graphic designer, Peter Saville, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.

The arrival of the T-shirt today (January 16th) coincides with what is known as ‘Blue Monday’, supposedly the most depressing day of the year. The band shared a statement on the shirt’s release, writing: “We are proud to be ambassadors for CALM and honoured to be using ‘Blue Monday’ to help raise awareness for the brilliant work they do to support millions of people struggling with their mental health.”

Saville added: “It’s a bit tongue and cheek launching a commemorative ‘Blue Monday tee on Monday 16th January. But ultimately, we wanted to use this as a vehicle to raise awareness and funds for CALM’s important work. Whether you’re having a Blue Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, we want people to know that CALM is there for you every day if you’re struggling.”

CALM’S CEO Simon Gunning shared: “‘Blue Monday’ has been on repeat since 1983 for a generation of music lovers. From the first beat of the intro, to perhaps the most iconic 12″ sleeve of all time, millions of people are instantly drawn into what has rightly become one of the best-loved tracks in British music history – and that memorable opening line ‘How does it feel?’ fits perfectly into CALM’s ethos of support.”

“To have New Order and Peter Saville, to support us with such a brilliantly creative idea, we will reach thousands of people with the clear message that whether it’s the middle of January or any other day, CALM is always here for you.”

New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris discussed mental health and suicide prevention in Parliament last year, marking the 42nd anniversary of Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis’ death. They discussed the importance of supporting those struggling with their mental health and how hard it is sometimes to recognise signs of depression, recalling, “Originally, we didn’t think he had a mental health problem.”

You can pre-order a ‘Blue Monday’ T-shirt here.