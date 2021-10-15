Brand new image of Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' released ahead of trailer









The caped crusader has seen multiple different iterations over the past few decades, with Christian Bale having donned the mask for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and Ben Affleck taking on the role for DC’s flabby Justice League movies.

The latest to fill the boots of the character is Robert Pattinson, due to appear in The Batman in 2022, directed by Matt Reeves and co-starring Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis.

With a brand new trailer for the film due to be released at the DC Fan Dome on Saturday 16th October, director Matt Reeves has taken to social media to share an exclusive image of the upcoming film. Sharing the image alongside a caption that read, “Good Morning, from Gotham City…Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDomethis Saturday,” the photo itself showed a silhouette of Batman against the twilight streets of the city.

Speaking in a recent interview with AnOther, Zoe Kravitz described her role as Catwoman as “very physically demanding,” she said, before adding: “I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense”.

Trying to set her version of the character apart from previous iterations, Kravitz noted, “I tried to think about it not as Catwoman, but as a woman…How are we approaching this and how are we making sure we’re not fetishising or creating a stereotype? I knew it needed to be a real person”.

Thanks to appearances in the critically acclaimed Good Time and The Lighthouse, Robert Pattinson, one of the most highly sought after actors of the contemporary era, has reportedly been paid only $3 million to appear in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman.

Check out the brand new image for The Batman below, due to be released on 4th March 2022.

