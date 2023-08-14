New Guns N’ Roses track leaked by mistake









A new track from Guns N’ Roses, titled ‘Perhaps’, unexpectedly appeared this weekend. Rather than premiering on mainstream platforms, TouchTunes digital jukeboxes, which are commonly found in bars across the US and elsewhere, played host to the unplanned debut.

The initial indication was that ‘Perhaps’ was scheduled for release on August 11th. Pre-save details for the song had been momentarily available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music last week but were promptly removed, indicating a possible delay.

Despite its absence on the mainstream channels, the song, complete with its single artwork, found its way onto TouchTunes machines. It’s worth noting that ‘Perhaps’ isn’t an entirely new creation. It resembles other recent Guns N’ Roses tracks such as ‘Hard Skool’ and ‘ABSUЯD’.

The song is believed to be an updated recording from the Chinese Democracy era that had remained unreleased. There had been earlier mentions of a rough demo version on YouTube, and the band was even heard sound-checking it in Israel earlier this year.

Discussion on various message boards suggests that Robin Finck, and possibly even Queen’s Brian May, contributed to the guitar work on the demo. Following the unexpected leak, there have been online audio recordings.

However, swift action by Universal Music ensured that they were taken down. It’s safe to assume an official release on mainstream streaming services will be forthcoming.

In related news, Guns N’ Roses are currently on their 2023 North American tour, which will continue until mid-October. Take a look at a screenshot of the TouchTunes leak below.

See more GOOD MORNING TO GUNS N’ ROSES FANS ONLY



In case you missed it, Perhaps leaked last night via a jukebox at a bar. Pick a local bar with TouchTunes and you, too, can go listen. A release on streaming platforms surely is imminent but we will never forget the night of August 12th. pic.twitter.com/du6JaQk9s8 — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) August 13, 2023