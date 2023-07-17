Guns N’ Roses to release new music “any day now”









Following their headline performance at Glastonbury, Guns N’ Roses are preparing to release a new single “any day now” according to a member of their crew.

The band’s production manager Tom Mayhue was speaking ahead of their show in Paris last week and confirmed Guns N’ Roses were readying new music. “I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already.”

He added: “So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon,” he told French media.

Discussing the sonic direction of their new album, Mayhue said (via Blabbermouth): “It sounds great. It’s a lot more kind of Appetite [For Destruction]-orientated. They had a lot of songs. When the band went in originally and recorded Appetite For Destruction, I think they recorded, like, 29 songs.”

Mayhue concluded: “So there’s a bunch of other music that was left over that didn’t make the first record. I think there’s only 11 songs on the first record.”

Last month, Guns N’ Roses previewed the previously unreleased song ‘Perhaps’ during their soundcheck ahead of a show in Tel Aviv. The track was recorded during the making of their Chinese Democracy album but didn’t make the final cut of the LP. It remains unknown whether ‘Perhaps’ is being lined up to be officially released by the band or feature on their forthcoming album.

Watch footage from their headline set at Glastonbury below.

See more Dave Grohl joins Guns N' Roses on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury for 'Paradise City' 🌹 pic.twitter.com/gqJx8anjBT — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023