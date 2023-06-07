Guns N’ Roses soundcheck unreleased song in Tel Aviv









Guns N’ Roses previewed a previously unreleased song titled ‘Perhaps’ during their soundcheck ahead of a show in Tel Aviv.

The track was recorded during the making of their Chinese Democracy album but didn’t make the final cut of the LP. Ahead of their performance at the Park HaYarkon in the Israeli capital on June 5th, they rehearsed the song, suggesting they plan on playing the track during future shows they have scheduled for this summer.

Fans who were waiting outside the venue heard Guns N’ Roses play ‘Perhaps’ and audio quickly surfaced online. While they didn’t play the song in Tel Aviv, they did previously rehearse the unreleased ‘Hard Skool’ during soundcheck before integrating it into their setlist.

Guns N’ Roses will be headlining Glastonbury on June 24th. They will be joined at the legendary festival by fellow headliners Arctic Monkeys and Elton John. The performance will mark their first appearance at Worthy Farm.

In January, bassist Duff McKacgan prematurely revealed their appearance at Glastonbury. While discussing the band’s plans for their forthcoming tour during an interview on Sirius XM, McKagan talked about their Hyde Park concert in London before adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.”

In addition to their slot at Glastonbury, Guns N’ Roses will also perform at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on June 27th before arriving in London on June 30th to play Hyde Park. The Pretenders will support them on both dates.

Listen to ‘Perhaps’ below.