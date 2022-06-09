New ‘Ghostbusters’ animated feature film in the works









Just how much energy does the Ghostbusters franchise still have in its backburners? Time will tell, with a brand new Ghostbusters animated feature film on its way along with a newly announced Netflix series.

Coming from Sony Pictures Animation, the same minds behind Hotel Transylvania and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the company will be teaming up with the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife Jason Reitman and its writer Gil Kenan for the new project. They will not be directing the project, however, with Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska helming the new movie, with a script supplied by the How I Met Your Mother writer Brenda Hsueh.

Making the announcement during Ghostbusters Day Ecto-Fest, celebrated on June 8th, Sony had previously teased much more content for the Ghostbusters universe at CinemaCon in April.

Confirming that a fifth live-action movie was in the works, Sony hinted at the end of the previous film in the series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, that the next film would return to New York and the firehouse of the original two movies starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver.

Becoming a cultural sensation upon its release, the original Ghostbusters movie, released in 1984 spawned a direct sequel as well as an all-female reboot in 2016, starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Chris Hemsworth and Leslie Jones.

The latest Ghostbusters movie was fairly well-received by critics who praised it for its attempts at originality, feeding off the success of the Netflix series Stranger Things in its particular casting choices. Featuring the likes of Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Logan Kim, the film succeeded where the 2016 instalment could not.