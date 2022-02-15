Jason Reitman writes a poignant tribute to his late father









The director of the iconic 1980s comedies Ghostbusters and Stripes, Ivan Reitman, passed away on Saturday, February 12th, at his home in Montecito, California. Since his tragic passing, filmmakers and actors from across the world of Hollywood have sent their own tributes to a magical mind of cinema, with Ivan’s son Jason Reitman writing a particularly poignant message on his social media account.

Posting on Twitter, Jason wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter. Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier”. Following in his father’s footsteps, Jason Reitman became a filmmaker in 2005 with his feature film debut Thank You for Smoking followed by his influential 2007 film, Juno.

Jason wasn’t alone in his tributes, with the likes of director Paul Feig and Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger also taking to social media to voice their tributes. Starring in three of Ivan Reitman’s films Kindergarten Cop, Twins and Junior, Schwarzenegger wrote: “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty. In life, he was a mensch – a wonderful father and husband, a fantastic friend, a great human being”.

Ivan Reitman’s son went on to continue his father’s legacy, releasing Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021, a film that continued the story of the iconic team of supernatural exterminators. Starring Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver, the film bridged the gap between the nostalgia of the past and the excitement of modern-day filmmaking.

See the tribute below.

I’ve lost my hero.

All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story.

He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.

Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier. pic.twitter.com/tSijfxSnLg — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 14, 2022