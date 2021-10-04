New ‘Army of Thieves’ posters show off eclectic cast









Zack Snyder’s zombie universe is set to expand on October 29th, come the release of Army of Thieves, the prequel film to Netflix’s high-profile Army of the Dead which was released earlier in 2021. To ramp up hype for the new film, Snyder has revealed a set of three posters for the brand new film, revealing the main cast of characters.

Attached only as a writer and producer, Army of Thieves is directed by lead star Matthias Schweighöfer with the film being sold as a rom-com, heist following master safecracker, Ludwig Dieter (Schweighöfer). Netflix’s official synopsis for the film reads: “Small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe”.

The first of many spin-offs in Zack Snyder’s zombie franchise, it was also confirmed earlier in 2021 that the original film would spark a network of spin-offs, mini-series and more. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder stated: “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out”.

It was revealed earlier this year that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was one of the streaming services most successful films so far. Grabbing one of the company’s highest-ever view count with 75 million member accounts watching the film in its first four weeks of release, the success of Army of the Dead ranks the film as one of Netflix’s most high-profile acquisitions to date. Reporting 209.18 million global subscribers for the quarter, this means about 36% of users across the world watched Army of the Dead.

Check out the brand new posters for the film below.

Dieter returns.



ARMY OF THIEVES is on Netflix everywhere October 29.#ArmyofThieves #Netflix pic.twitter.com/FkTRYUDeRy — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 1, 2021

