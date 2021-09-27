Watch the brand new trailer for prequel film 'Army Of Thieves'







Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was a strange beast, less a stand-alone movie, and more a business proposition for what was to come. The first of the franchises spin-offs, revolving around safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) and his thieving life of bank robbery, titled Army of Thieves, is due for release on October 28, with a brand new trailer having just been released.

The story follows the safe-cracker as he is drawn into a team of thieves by a mysterious woman, recruiting him to take on a sequence of bank heists across Europe. Also starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen and Noémie Nakai, the trailer is typically well-edited, much like many projects backed by Zack Snyder. Whilst he may not be in the director’s chair this time, relegated to a producer position, Snyder’s stamp of approval is all over Army of Thieves, which is directed by lead actor Matthias Schweighöfer.

It was revealed earlier this year that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was one of the streaming services most successful films so far. Grabbing one of the company’s highest-ever view count with 75 million member accounts watching the film in its first four weeks of release, the success of Army of the Dead ranks the film as one of Netflix’s most high-profile acquisitions to date. Reporting 209.18 million global subscribers for the quarter, this means about 36% of users across the world watched Army of the Dead.

Regardless of the film’s commercial success, Army of the Dead lightly brushes over the surface of its potential, instead, the film is a transparent business proposition in which story points are left purposefully vague in order to elaborate at a more convenient time. Without the human weight of his previous monstrous movie, Dawn of the Dead, there’s little to chew on in Army of the Dead beside the empty joys of pulpy violence.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new spin-off Army of Thieves below.

