Netlfix wants Greta Gerwig to direct 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie









There’s been news that Netflix’s adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia series, based on the beloved books by C.S Lewis, will be directed by Greta Gerwig.

The first news of the adaptations arrived in October 2018 when Netflix announced it was partnering with the C.S. Lewis Company to adapt the books into TV series and films. A year later, Netflix announced that Pixar writer Matthew Alrich was welcomed among the franchise’s team as a “creative architect”.

Now, after four years of silence and anticipation, there are hints that the franchise will be directed by a recently rising and successful creator. Rumours are circulating among film sites online that Greta Gerwig, director of Ladybird and Little Women, has been hired to direct the first two potential Narnia movies. So far, the streaming site hasn’t confirmed nor denied these claims.

Gerwig will be starring in White Noise, a Netflix Original movie due to be released on the streaming platform towards the end of December 2022.

The actress-turned-director has also been gaining online attention for directing the upcoming Barbie adaptation. The first live adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll will star Margot Robbie in the leading role, with Ryan Gosling as her dreamy love interest Ken.