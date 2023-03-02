Watch the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Money Shot: The Pornhub Story’









Netflix has released the trailer for a new documentary about Pornhub, one of the world’s most popular websites. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story will trace the story of the pornography site from its humble beginnings to worldwide success while tackling some of the moral complications that arise from such an organisation.

The documentary will include insight from a wide variety of stakeholders, including interviews with sex workers, activists and ex-employees of the porn company. The feature will premiere on March 15th and “offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub,” as Netflix has revealed.

The documentary film will also investigate how, as a leading force in the industry, Pornhub has fundamentally changed adult entertainment from the days of porn magazines and imagination to a multi-billion dollar industry. Also explored are the rife allegations of non-consensual material and human trafficking on the site and Pornhub’s consequent crackdown on content regulation.

“Knowingly profiting from sex trafficking is what we believe they are liable for,” says one interview subject in the trailer. “The more I explored, the more aghast I became. I found too many cases of kids whose worst moments were preserved in amber,” another subject added.

As activist parties rail against Pornhub to protect victims of sex trafficking, adult performers also battle in return for their careers as a fast-coming age of censorship threatens to suppress their legal and consensual porn.

“It’s not just an attack on porn,” says another interview subject. “It’s an attack on people being able to express themselves.”

Meanwhile, a current performer interviewed as part of the documentary comments, “If it wasn’t for porn, I probably wouldn’t be alive.”

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story was directed by Suzanne Hillinger, who also took on production duties alongside Jigsaw Productions and Nicki Carrico. Stacey Offman and Richard Perello executive produced, while Erin Edeiken served as supervising producer.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Money Shot: The Pornhub Story below.