‘Money Shot: The Pornhub Story’: Netflix announces Pornhub documentary









In a new announcement, streaming platform Netflix has revealed details of a new documentary about Pornhub, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story. The film is scheduled for release on March 15th, and it features interviews with performers, past employees, activists and more in the hope of presenting a substantial dive into both the good and bad of the site.

The press statement for the movie says: “Pornhub, the internet’s most famous adult entertainment platform, fundamentally changed how pornography is made and distributed.”

Continuing: “This enabled erotic content creators to reach a massive audience while the company made billions of dollars – but it also became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site.”

Of the tricky current juncture that the popular site finds itself at, it explains: “As anti-trafficking organisations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?”

Director and producer of Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, Suzanne Hillinger, said: “This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content.”

Speaking of her hope for the movie, she concluded: “Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world.”

The documentary is produced by Jigsaw Productions and has Nicki Carrico as producer. Additionally, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello have produced in executive roles.