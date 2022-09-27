Netflix shares unreleased footage from 'Squid Game' season one









After the huge success of the much-talked-about first season, South Korea’s celebrated survival drama, Squid Game, will be given a second instalment. While we wait, director Hwang-Dong-hyuk has given eager fans a small gift” in the form of a 40-second unreleased clip from the first season.

Shared during Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event, the clip focuses on Front Man, the show’s main antagonist. In the last season, he was revealed to be the brother of police detective Hwang Jun-ho. He also turned out to be the winner of the 28th Squid Game.

In the footage, Front Man – played by Lee Byung-heon – walks to his apartment with a live goldfish in a plastic bag. When he arrives, he empties the fish into the bowl and stares down at it. The similarities between Front Man’s fish and the players of Squid Game are hard to ignore. The clip concludes with a shot of a man staring into Front Man’s apartment. He’s clearly being followed. What the night-stalker wants with him, however, remains unclear.

Discussing the new season, Hwang said: “I’d like to thank all the Netflix fans around the world again for loving Squid Game. Please look forward to season two, which will be filled with all-new stories.”

Viewers can also look forward to an array of new characters. When the season two teaser was released earlier in 2022, Hwang said: “And now Gi-Hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season two is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheoul-su.”

You can check out the new clip above. Squid Game season two is set for release sometime in 2024, although a specific date is yet to be announced. I guess we’ll just have to be patient.