Netflix reveal opening sequence for 'Cyberpunk' series









Diversifying their range of content, streaming service Netflix has released the opening sequence for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners the upcoming anime series based in the world of the CD Projekt RED video game, Cyberpunk 2077.

Shared at the Trigger ten-year anniversary and announcement panel at Anime Expo 2022, Netflix released the manic credit sequence to fans, with the footage showing a vibrant impression of the show’s style alongside a frenetic theme by Franz Ferdinand.

In addition to the opening credits, Studio Trigger also showed the first episode of the series at the event, an exclusive offering for the fans in attendance. The brand new series will follow Martinez, a young homeless child, who, as described by Trigger, is “trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk”.

The ten-episode series will also take inspiration from its source material, with part of the story taking place in the very same location as The Pickup mission in the sci-fi video game, released in December 2020.

The game starred Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who has enjoyed a recent resurgence in the movie industry thanks to roles in John Wick, Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Matrix Resurrections.

Take a look at the brand new footage from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, below.