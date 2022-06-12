Keanu Reeves named his favourite song of all time









Keanu Reeves is a bonafide cultural icon, having transcended the realm of cinema through his undeniable impact on popular culture. Widely beloved for his iconic roles in films such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and The Matrix as well as his dominant presence within the online meme culture, Reeves is a major contender for the most liked Hollywood actor.

Last year, he delighted fans once again by reprising the most famous role of his career – Neo – in the latest addition to the Matrix franchise. His performance in The Matrix Resurrections was praised by fans of the series as well as critics, with the film itself taking a new direction by parodying the media industry as well as the commercialisation of metafictional constructs.

In addition to his film career, Reeves has also been the bassist of an alternative rock band called Dogstar. It was conceptualised in 1991 when Reeves ran into Robert Mailhouse in a supermarket following which they became good friends. Eventually, they decided to form a band with other members and initially titled it Small Fecal Matter.

Although the band broke up due to various reasons, music has remained an important part of Reeves’ life. Throughout his career, the actor has been influenced by multiple mediums and music has always been a chief source of inspiration for Reeves whose artistic sensibilities are deeply informed by his literary, musical and cinematic tastes.

During a 1996 interview with EW, Reeves was asked to name some of his favourite musical groups and the actor responded: “I’d say Fugazi, The Ramones, Exploited, Discharge, early Elvis Costello, The Clash, Violent Femmes, Joy Division, Minor Threat, and Bad Brains. That’s definitely what I cut my teeth on.”

Even after almost two decades, Reeves’ taste in music didn’t change and he still had the same musical preferences during his Dogstar days. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session in 2014 on Reddit, one fan asked him about his favourite song of all time and he revealed: “Today I am going to pick: ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by Joy Division!”

Among the most iconic songs ever made, it was released the month after Ian Curtis killed himself and it dealt with his disintegrating marriage as well as mental health issues. Reeves had cited the influence of Joy Division on previous occasions as well, especially the role that bassist Peter Hook played in shaping his journey as a musician.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.