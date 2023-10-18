Netflix developing new JFK series with Eric Roth









Netflix have revealed they are developing a new limited series based on the life of former US President John F Kennedy.

With Eric Roth, the co-writer of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, signed on to helm the screenplay, the series will be based on the documentation of Fredrik Logevall’s popular book, JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956.

Logevall’s book was published in 2020 and forms the first part of a two-part biography of the president, who was assassinated six decades ago, in November 1963.

The first book explores JFK’s early life from birth up to his time as the junior US Senator of Massachusetts. Ostensibly, a second series will aim to cover the second volume.

Roth will co-write, and executive produce the project alongside Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment.

The writer has an impressive track record. Since winning the Academy Award for ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ for Forrest Gump in 1995, he has been nominated for six further awards.

Roth’s other notable writing achievements include Munich, A Star Is Born, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and the recent Dune remake. Most recently, Roth received co-writing credits for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

In a four-and-a-half-star review of Killers of the Flower Moon, Far Out wrote: “As expected of Scorsese, every shot is perfectly crafted and brings the nature of the true-crime narrative to new cinematic heights. At three and a half hours long, Killers of the Flower Moon is utterly captivating, sensitive in its approach and an essential work in chronicling the power that the United States would eventually become.”

Watch the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.