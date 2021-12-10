Netflix lodged a complaint about Jonah Hill's fart pranks









As another year draws to an end, it is time to get excited about some of the biggest projects of 2021 that are scheduled for a release during this holiday season. One of those anticipated films is the upcoming Netflix sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up, starring the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill among many other talented actors.

Directed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up presents a hypothetical scenario where a celestial object is heading towards our planet and could wipe out the entirety of human civilisation. When two scientists discover what is going to happen, they do their best to alert everyone but the world laughs it off as an eccentric outburst and the authorities try to figure out how to capitalise on the situation.

As its release draws closer, many weird stories about the production are coming out now, as the actors have embarked on their respective publicity campaigns. According to co-stars like Lawrence and Hill, Meryl Streep believed that people were calling her an old goat when they referred to her as the colloquial honorific ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time). Hill plays the role of a high-ranking official in the administration of the President of the United States (Streep).

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he wanted to make it a fun environment with such serious stars involved and decided to follow through on a little prank. Julia Louis-Dreyfus gifted Jonah Hill a fart machine which he brought to a big press conference to use as a way to provide comic relief.

“We did this big fancy press conference and I did the fart machine when someone was talking about climate change,” Hill said, while admitting that none of his colleagues found it to be funny except Streep. The actor gushed while talking about Streep: “Meryl Streep, being the OG legend that she is, did find it funny, which is why I ride with her any time, day or night”.

Netflix reportedly requested Hill to stop using the fart machine on multiple occasions and even lodged an official complaint. However, Hill maintains: “No corporate entity will ever silence my digital farts, motherfucker.” A highly-anticipated Christmas release, Don’t Look Up hopes to be the comedy hit of 2021 when it premieres on Netflix worldwide on December 24th.

Watch the trailer below.