Netflix announces new Britney Spears documentary







Netflix recently announced that it will release a brand new documentary that will revolve around the conflict between Britney Spears and her father over the conservatorship that has been making the headlines. It will be helmed by Erin Lee Carr, the prolific documentarian behind projects like Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop and I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter among others.

This is not the only documentary to handle this subject. Earlier this year, another project called Framing Britney Spears was released. Directed by Samantha Stark, that documentary also explored Spears’ life and the oppression of the conservatorship which led to the #FreeBritney movement. One unidentified individual confirmed that Spears liked the documentary and the impact it had.

“Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it’s because she’s received such tremendous support from her fans,” a source close to Spears said. “The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn’t been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she’s received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood.”

In an appearance before the court in June, Spears said: “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I’m happy, […] If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy. I’m in shock. I’m traumatised. I’m so angry it’s insane. […] I’m scared of people. I don’t trust people with what I’ve been through, […] It’s not okay to force me to do anything I don’t want to do. […] I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

A week ago, Spears’ father finally petitioned to end his control over the conservatorship after remaining in charge of his daughter’s finances for more than a decade. Although this brings an end to the debacle, there must be more to the situation which the documentary will examine.

Comments