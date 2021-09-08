Britney Spears’ father files to end the conservatorship







After years of unrest and legal battles, it would seem that the father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, has finally filed to end her conservatorship.

After more than a decade in charge of her conservatorship, he has recently filed a petition to the courts to end his control, according to Variety.

In 2008, the singer’s management was placed in the hands of her legal guardians in an arrangement known as conservatorship after the singer’s mental health issues unfurled publicly.

Under US law, a conservatorship is defined as “the appointment of a guardian or a protector by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another person due to old age or physical or mental limitations.”

Thus, following the 2008 ruling, Jamie Spears has been in control of her estate and management. In recent years, however, the singer has been attempting to legally dismiss him from the role and retain control of her own affairs.

Finally, this campaigning seems to have tolled, as Jamie Spears’ legal attorney, Vivian Thoreen, has stated: “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.”

Adding: “She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

And finally concluding: “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Hopefully, this brings the end to what has been a troublesome time for the singer and can present her with a brighter future.

