Netflix release impressive 2023 movie schedule featuring David Fincher's 'The Killer'









Diving headfirst into 2023, Netflix isn’t pulling any punches, with the streaming service releasing its annual preview of the movies to be released over the next 12 months.

Featuring small preview clips for the likes of Your Place or Mine, Luther: The Fallen Sun, The Mother, Extraction 2 and Damsel, Netflix gave special attention to the previously unseen likes of David Fincher’s The Killer and Zach Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Dedicating a good six-seconds to Snyder’s new sci-fi epic, the clip showed a giant spaceship coming to land on a desert planet before Djimon Hounsou’s General Titus shouts, “For all that you love, show them no mercy!”.

The project began as Snyder’s answer to his very own Star Wars movie, taking creative liberties from Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai as he tells the story of a galactic colony that assembles a group of fighters to battle against an oppressive force.

Meanwhile, the other significant reveal was for Fincher’s new crime flick, The Killer. Based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent, the forthcoming movie tells the story of an assassin who begins to crack psychologically as he develops a conscience and stars the likes of Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. Having previously shown proficiency in the genre with 2007s Zodiac and 2014s Gone Girl, Fincher’s latest is bound for critical success.

Also included in the preview is the upcoming Juel Taylor film They Cloned Tyrone, which blew the minds of movie fans across the world when its trailer was released in 2022. Looking like a product of the 1970s, the eccentric movie follows a trio of curious individuals, played by John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, who is thrown into a full-blown government conspiracy almost entirely against their will.

Take a look at the full Netflix preview in the spectacular video below.