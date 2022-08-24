'Rebel Moon' sequel reportedly confirmed at Netflix









Whilst it doesn’t yet have a release date yet, Zack Snyder is already eyeing up a sequel for his epic sci-fi Rebel Moon, with Netflix reportedly confirming the forthcoming release.

As revealed in a news report from Deadline, Rebel Moon: Part 2 is one of 18 new movies to qualify for a tax credit programme in California. In being selected for this, the film will have a reduced tax bill, encouraging the project to shoot in California rather than in any other movie production house around the world. This all but confirms that the sequel has received the green light from Netflix, meaning the forthcoming first instalment could be a hit.

The new movie began as Snyder’s answer to his very own Star Wars movie, taking creative liberties from Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai as he told the story of a galactic colony that assembles a group of fighters to battle against an oppressive force. Starring the likes of Rupert Friend, Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Cary Elwes, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher, the film is being released amid great anticipation.

Speaking about the film, Snyder told BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, “Frankly what I’m really interested in with Rebel Moon is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is, frankly, as big as you can make a movie”.

Describing the sheer size of the new movie, the director added, “I’ve never done a science-fiction film at this scale. The beginning of Man of Steel on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, but it’s still Krypton and there are certain iconographic things that you have to do. And that’s kind of what we’re doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids I can give it”.

Take a look at the initial images for the new movie, below.