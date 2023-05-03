Neil Young pays touching tribute to the late folk legend Gordon Lightfoot









On Monday, May 1st, folk legend Gordon Lightfoot died aged 84. The news came after the musician cancelled multiple shows earlier this year due to declining health issues.

Since the announcement of his death, tributes have flooded in for the singer, known for hits such as ‘The Wreck of Edmund Fitzgerald’ and ‘Sundown’.

Neil Young has shared a touching message on his website in memorium for the singer. He wrote: “I just spoke to Gordon a few weeks back, and he sounded happy, although he had cancelled some shows and was reorganizing his touring. I was saddened when I learned today of his passing.”

He added: “Gordon was a great Canadian artist. A songwriter without parallel, his melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened to his music, as they will continue to be through the ages. There is a unique and wonderful feeling to Gordon’s music. Lightfoot is a Canadian legend. His song just came up today by itself on the Hearse Schedule. PEACE Gordon. Love Neil.”

Young covered two of Lightfoot’s songs, ‘Early Morning Rain’ and ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ on his album A Letter Home, which also featured his own renditions of songs by artists such as Willie Nelson and Bruce Springsteen.