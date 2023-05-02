Tributes pour in for late songwriter Gordon Lightfoot









Tributes are pouring in for the late Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who passed away on Monday night. According to spokesperson Victoria Lord, the 84-year-old folk icon died at approximately 7:30pm on May 1st from natural causes at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

News of Lightfoot’s death comes shortly after he cancelled his North American tour dates due to unspecified “health issues”. Taking to Twitter to pay tribute to the musician, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote: “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations and may his legacy live on forever.”

Author Stephen King also took the time to pay tribute to Lightfoot, describing him as “a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. ‘Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin’ ’round by back stairs.'”

Meanwhile, broadcaster Joe Bowen wrote: “Very sad day with the passing of Canadian Icon Gordon Lightfoot. His longtime drummer Barry Keane arranged for us to meet Gordon several times. A huge piece of Canadian Music History has left us. RIP Gordon.”

Fellow Canadian George Stroumboulopoulos also offered some kind words, writing: “He sat on top of the mountain. He shared what he saw. For so many around the world, they knew our stories because of him. Rest in peace Gord. Golden forever. Gordon Lightfoot 1938-2023.”