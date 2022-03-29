Neil Young to release three new records as part of 'Official Bootleg Series'









Neil Young has confirmed the release of a trio of records as part of his Official Bootleg Series, recordings taken from three concerts during the 1970s.

The newest additions to the series are Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles, February 1st, 1971), Royce Hall (Los Angeles, January 30th, 1971) and Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line) (NYC, May 16th, 1974) – all of which are due out in May.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is taken from Young’s last US show of his 1971 solo you and sees him deliver a solo acoustic set. Royce Hall, recorded on the UCLA campus, is also a solo acoustic concert. Citizen Jane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line), however, is a recording from a surprise New York City set.

Royce Hall and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion were both made using the original analogue masters. Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line), meanwhile, has been remastered from an original bootleg recording.

Young started releasing his Offical Bootleg Series last year with his Carnegie Hal 1970 album. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Royce Hall and Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line) are all slated for May 6th via Shakey Pictures Records.

Elsewhere, Neil Young is set to release the fourth instalment of his Official Release Series anthology in April. Official Release Series Volume 4 is set to arrive on April 29th via Reprise. The full-length albums that make up the anthology are the solo album 1980’s Hawks and Doves, his fifth album with Crazy Horse, 1981’s Re•ac•tor and his debut outing with The Bluenotes, 1988’s This Note’s For You.

Official Release Series Volume 4 will be released on CD and vinyl – the latter of which will only be available via Young’s website and selected record stores.