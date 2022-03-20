Neil Young releasing 'Official Release Series Volume 4' in April









Legendary Canadian troubadour, Neil Young, has announced the fourth instalment of his Official Release Series anthology. The new edition iis made up of three albums from the 1980s, one solo work and two collaborations. Added to this, Young fans will be excited in the knowledge that a rare EP that was only ever sold in Australia and Japan will also be part of the product.

Official Release Series Volume 4, is to be released on April 29th via Reprise. The full-length albums that make up the anthology are the solo album 1980’s Hawks and Doves, his fifth album with Crazy Horse, 1981’s Re•ac•tor and his debut outing with The Bluenotes, 1988’s This Note’s For You.

The mysterious EP that will be featured in the boxset is Eldorado. First released in Australia and Japan in 1989, it has long been one of the most coveted in Young’s extensive back catalogue. It was recorded at the New York studio The Hit Factory, and on the record Young is backed by The Restless, made up of bassist Rick Rosas and drummer Chad Cromwell.

Famously, alternate versions of three songs from the EP, the title track, ‘On Broadway’ and ‘Don’t Cry’ were eventually released as part of Young’s 1989 opus, Freedom. Now, as part of the new anthology, fans will have the chance to hear Eldorado’s other two tracks, ‘Heavy Love’ and ‘Cocaine Eyes’. To mark the announcement, Young shared a high-quality stream of ‘Cocaine Eyes’ and it does not disappoint.

Official Release Series Volume 4 will be released on CD and vinyl, and for those wanting vinyl, it will only be available from Young’s website and selected record stores only. You can pre-order it here.

Young has been in the news a lot recently. Just last month, he released a statement debunking a baseless conspiracy theory that claims his music is funded by pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer. Young labelled the theory “clever but wrong” and joked, “So much for Pharm Aid”, referencing his charitable organisation.

Listen to ‘Cocaine Eyes’ below.