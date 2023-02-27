Neil Young performs live for first time in over four years









Neil Young has taken to the stage for the first time in over four years. He performed ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Comes A Time’ at a recent rally supporting the United for Old Growth Campaign in Lekwungen Territory, British Columbia, Canada. The Old Growth campaign was launched to stop the Canadian government – famed for its progressive green policies – from allowing logging companies to destroy old growth forests in British Columbia.

Addressing the crowd, Young said: “I’m only here for those trees up there. It’s a precious, sacred thing, these old trees. They show us the power of nature when we are being threatened. They show us the past. They show us our future. That’s something that I hope our Canadian government and business section will recognise. These trees have lasted so long. They deserve Canada’s respect.”

With that, the music icon performed ‘Heart of Gold’ from his 1972 album Harvest. This was followed by a rendition of ‘Comes A Time’ from the 1978 album of the same name. The brief appearance marks Young’s first public performance since September 2019, when he headlined a benefit concert at Lakes Hughes, California, alongside Father John Misty and Norah Jones.

Young hasn’t performed live since the Covid-19 pandemic began, revealing that he wouldn’t tour until the virus had been well and truly “beat”. Since then, he has called on promoters to cancel “super spreader” gigs and cancelled his Farm Aid 2022 concert because it wasn’t safe “in the pandemic”.

Young has now confirmed that he will be headlining the sixth Light Up The Blues charity show at LA’s The Greek Theater in April, where he will appear alongside Stephen Stills from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The week after, he will perform at Willie Nelson’s much-anticpated 90th birthday celebration. He’s also announced a new album with Crazy Horse set for release on March 31st via Reprise.

You can watch fan footage from Young’s Old Growth performance below.

