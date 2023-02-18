Crazy Horse members announce new album ‘All Roads Lead Home’ with Neil Young









Crazy Horse members Nils Lofgren, Billy Talbot, and Ralph Molina have announced a new collaborative album with Neil Young, All Roads Lead Home, out March 31st on Reprise.

The ten-track album will be released under the name of Molina, Talbot, Lofgren and Young. All Roads Lead Home contains songs written by all four components of the group. Work began on the record during quarantine when boredom seeped in, and they needed a project to focus upon. Initially, Young wasn’t part of the plans, but the Crazy Horse trio later involved him in the process.

Each Crazy Horse member wrote three songs each for the record with a different group of musicians. Young’s contribution to the album is a live solo version of ‘Song Of The Seasons’, which appeared on the Crazy Horse album Barn in 2021. The aforementioned LP was made at the same time as All Roads Lead Home. Additionally, the first song to be released from the project is Lofgren’s creation, ‘You Will Never Know’.

Last November, Young released his 15th album with Crazy Horse, World Record, which was produced by Rick Rubin at Shangri-la studios. In a four-star review, Far Out wrote: “At the core of the album’s narrative, we have learned of the past and listened to Young’s warning. It’s time now for a resolution; Young maintains that the world isn’t doomed; we just need to ‘Break the Chain’. This grungey single previewed the album, and after a full run-through, it remains a personal favourite”.

Adding: “Neil Young and Crazy Horse have by no means trampled any new turf with World Record. Musically, it combines the styles Young has explored over the past 55 years into one nostalgic and highly enjoyable package. Thematically, it reaffirms Young’s well-established values and begs all the right questions over a well-balanced range of tempos and styles.”

