Neil Young and Crazy Horse to release a new album 'World Record'









Neil Young and his band Crazy Horse, who have been working together since 1968, just announced their 15th joint album, World Record. Produced by Rick Rubin in his Malibu-based Shangri-La studios – where Young also recorded his 2016 album Peace Trail – the ten-track record is set for release on November 18th.

The album features Young on vocals, with Crazy Horse providing all instrumentation, which was recorded live with Rubin mixing the songs onto analogue tape.

Young teased the album in a recent episode of Rubin’s Broken Record podcast, where he shared his process for writing the album, as well as explaining that World Record features “unheard of combinations of instruments.”

The release of World Record comes just a few months after Toast, which Young and Crazy Horse released in July. However, that project was originally recorded in 2001, with Young claiming that it was “so sad at the time that I couldn’t put it out.”

Before that, they released an album together in 2021 – Barn – which inspired the creation of a making-of documentary by actor Daryl Hannah, Young’s wife.

In anticipation of the new album, Young and Crazy Horse have dropped the first single from World Record, ‘Love Earth’. Acting as a tribute to nature, Young sings about his love for the beauty of the natural world.

Listen to the new track below: