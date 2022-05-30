Neil Young to release long-buried Crazy Horse album 'Toast'









Fans of Crazy Horse and Neil Young will be delighted to hear that his long-buried album Toast will finally be released to the public at large. The 2001 record will be released in full on July 8th via Reprise, and Young has shared a tasty single with ‘Standing in the Light of Love’.

Young and Crazy Horse teamed up to record the album in Toast Studios in San Francisco. The singer claims that the album wound up becoming so sad he couldn’t release it to the public at that vulnerable point in his life. “The music of Toast is about a relationship,” Young explained. “There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time.”

Young is unlikely to release the song on Spotify, considering his decision to boycott the platform. His bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash followed suit, feeling that the platform’s decision to support Joe Rogan was harmful in its resolve. Crosby claims he dislikes Rogan’s dim view of women, feeling that the host only sees them for their bodily properties. Crosby says that he bears almost nothing in common with the host Spotify is currently welcoming, claiming that the host’s use of the “n” word is discouraging.

Crosby, Stills & Nash issued a statement, stating that they are withdrawing their music from Spotify, whatever the iteration it presented itself under. Young has performed intermittently with Crosby, Stills & Nash over the years, most notably on Deja Vu, where he performed ‘Helpless Helpless’, which Young performed with Robbie Robertson and Rick Danko during The Band’s seminal farewell concert, later packaged to the public as The Last Waltz.

The song had a more reflective tone to the tune, when it was performed at an event that closed off one side of the grand history of rock. Young similarly joined Crosby, Stills & Nash for a pastoral set at Live Aid in 1985. The quartet hold a draw that allows them to perform together and apart.