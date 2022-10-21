Neil Young and Crazy Horse release new single ‘Break the Chain’









Neil Young & Crazy Horse - 'Break the Chain' 4

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have shared the second preview single from their upcoming album, ‘Break the Chain’.

The new single follows ‘Love Earth’, which was released last month alongside the exciting news of Neil Young’s forthcoming album, World Record. The new album is set to arrive on November 18th and will consist of ten brand-new tracks. See below.

Young and his band recorded World Record live at Shangri-La studios in Malibu with Rick Rubin on production duties. The same studio was previously used by Young when recording his 2016 album, Peace Trail.

Toward the end of summer, Young teased upcoming material during an episode of Rubin’s Broken Record podcast. During the conversation with the producer, Young promised that World Record would feature “unheard of combinations of instruments” and also discussed the songwriting process involved in making the album.

World Record will mark Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s second album of 2022 following July’s Toast. Summer’s new LP consisted of material originally written in 2001 but had been shelved because it was “so sad at the time that I couldn’t put it out,” Young said.

‘Break the Chain’ arrived today and brings back Crazy Horse’s classic overdriven guitar-heavy stomp following the lighter, more country-orientated ‘Love Earth’. Young delivers his raw and raspy vocals over a crunchy bed of blues. While the track doesn’t step on any untrampled territory, it’s a certified headbanger sure to please at any upcoming live shows.

The new single can be heard below and is available via Apple, Qobuz and Amazon Music (not Spotify).

Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s World Record tracklist:

‘Love Earth’ ‘Overhead’ ‘I Walk With You (earth ringtone)’ ‘This Old Planet (changing days)’ ‘The World (is in trouble now)’ ‘Break The Chain’ ‘The Long Day Before’ ‘Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)’ ‘The Wonder Won’t Wait’ ‘Chevrolet’ ‘This Old Planet reprise’