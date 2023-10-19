Nadine Shah announces new album ‘Filthy Underneath’









Nadine Shah has announced her new album Filthy Underneath. The record is set for release on February 23rd, 2024 through EMI North.

The announcement is accompanied by the release of the lead single, ‘Topless Mother’, which Steve Lamacq premiered on BBC 6 Music.

“It’s a song about a counsellor I worked with that I couldn’t get along with,” Shah stated, “I’m pretty certain the feeling was mutual. And I’m also pretty certain she’d find this funny. Some people just don’t click and some arseholds like me write songs about it.”

Filthy Underneath will mark Shah’s fifth studio record, following from the acclaimed Kitchen Sink in 2020. It has been co-written and produced with Shah’s long-standing collaborator Ben Hillier.

Shah will embark upon a series of preview shows for the new album, taking to stages in Brighton and Glasgow in October before hitting London in November. The singer-songwriter also has upcoming support slots in London, Manchester and Edinburgh with Young Fathers this October.

Filthy Underneath will be available on light blue exclusive vinyl, black vinyl, CD and streaming. It is now available to pre-order.

Listen to ‘Topless Mother’, the lead single from the new record, below.