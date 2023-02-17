Watch the wild and wonderful music video for Paramore single ‘Running Out of Time’









Tennessee rock group Paramore has shared a surreal, Alice in Wonderland-channelling music video for their This Is Why hit ‘Running Out of Time’. The song was released as the fourth This Is Why single on February 7th and follows similarly immersive videos made for ‘This Is Why’ and ‘The News’.

The brand-new visual accompaniment for ‘Running Out of Time’ was directed by Ivanna Borin. It begins with singer Hayley Williams sitting in a seemingly ordinary studio. However, things get notably weird when anthropomorphic instruments start to move ominously towards her.

She manages to escape through an open Tardis-like guitar case and finds herself in a world marrying a Salvador Dalí dreamscape to Alice In Wonderland. Time and space seem to ripple and dilate as Williams pokes fun at her tendency for being late in the lyrics – probably because she spends too long playing with the Mad Hatter in wonderland.

The pop-punk legends announced their new album, This Is Why, in September last year alongside the video for its title track. The first video was directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. In December, the second single, ‘The News’, arrived with a video co-directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi.

This Is Why, Paramore’s sixth studio album, was finally released last week on February 10th. The long-awaited release followed a hiatus for the group, which began shortly after After Laughter and its subsequent world tour in 2017.

“Hello again, dear friends. It feels like it’s been a thousand lifetimes… Not only since we’ve put music out into the world but even longer since I’ve sat down with my computer to type out a note meant just for you to read,” read an announcement from Williams at the time.

“The last few years at home were so crucial,” she added. “We’re all in our 30’s now. Almost every single time the guys and I are together — and that’s a lot — we find ourselves reminiscing on the last two decades of friendship as if we’re ancient. It may sound silly, but none of us can actually believe that we’re still here and that, somehow, people still seem to care. It’s a massive deal… something we don’t take lightly.”

Watch the wild and wonderful music video for ‘Running Out of Time’ below.