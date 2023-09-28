The movie Steven Spielberg had no “confidence” in making









The legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg surfed a wave alongside Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and George Lucas as an eminent figure of the so-called ‘New Hollywood’ movement over the late 20th century. This group of film nerds, affectionately christened ‘The Movie Brats’, was a singular force in the rejuvenation of cinema for the modern age.

For over half a century, Spielberg has worked his hands to the bone, bringing us beloved classics of humbling range and cultural relevance, including Jaws, E.T., Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park. These are just a few eminent titles from the director’s mostly lauded catalogue.

Six decades on, the American director has earned three Academy Awards, from eight nominations in total for ‘Best Director’ Oscars. The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s latest film, released in November 2022, was a semi-fictional account of his childhood story and subsequent rise to prominence. Although it didn’t quite grasp any of its seven Oscar nominations, the movie was applauded as a well-conceived reflection on youth.

Besides his work on classics with mature themes, such as Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg has always spared a thought for the younger audience. His work on The Land Before Time, E.T. and The Adventures of Tintin attest to a strong connection with his inner child, but these children’s movies weren’t always a labour of love.

On several occasions, the director has revealed his mixed feelings and regrets about Hook, the 1991 movie Spielberg helmed as a reimagination of J. M. Barrie’s original play and novel, Peter Pan.

The movie starred Robin Williams in a prequel of sorts to Peter Pan, in which the titular hero has grown old in the real world with a regular job and family. In Spielberg’s story, Peter Pan revisits Neverland to defeat the evil Captain Hook, portrayed by Dustin Hoffman.

Despite just about turning a profit, Hook was widely panned by critics. During an interview with the Kermode & Mayo Film Review programme in 2012, while promoting Lincoln, Spielberg described Hook as one of his worst moments as a filmmaker.

“I want to see Hook again,” he said, although admitting he finds the movie difficult to watch. “I still don’t like that movie. I’m hoping someday I’ll see it again and perhaps like some of it.”

Spielberg brought the topic up once more in 2018 when Empire asked him whether he’d ever felt he wasn’t able to fully immerse himself in a project while shooting. “I’ve made a few films like that,” he replied. “I felt like a fish out of water making Hook. I didn’t have confidence in the script. I had confidence in the first act, and I had confidence in the epilogue. I didn’t have confidence in the body of it. I didn’t quite know what I was doing, and I tried to paint over my insecurity with production value; the more insecure I felt about it, the bigger and more colourful the sets became.”

Today, Hook remains divisive among Spielberg’s fans. Undoubtedly, the movie caught the imagination of some children upon its release but has shown its true colours to many under the oppressive, cynical daylight of adulthood.

Watch the trailer for Hook below.