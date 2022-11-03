A violent ‘Peter Pan’ horror film is in the works









The director of the upcoming horror movie comedy Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey will be the first of director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s plans to take treasured Disney icons to terrifying new heights, with the filmmaker eyeing up Peter Pan next.

The Peter Pan horror movie is only in the early stages of development, with details being thin on the ground, aside from BloodyDisgusting reporting that the movie will be titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. Whilst no plot details are known, what is obvious is that the new film will be a bloody take on J.M. Barrie’s iconic 1902 character. We predict that he’ll use that dagger of his as the primary weapon for his killings.

Whilst Disney may want to block the release of the new horror movie that mocks their 1953 animation Peter Pan, they have little choice but to grin and bear it, with the story becoming part of the public domain after 100 years in existence. Just like Winnie the Pooh, now anyone can use the character in the media, free of copyright laws, though, it’s important to remember that Disney’s version of the character and story remains tightly sealed by legal protection.

Back in August, Jagged Edge Productions went viral after releasing the first trailer for Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. In the film, Winnie isn’t the only one after blood either, with Piglet also looking to stab some flesh in the brand new movie that sees their killing frenzy begin once they are betrayed by a college-bound Christopher Robin. Without the young boy’s influence, Pooh and his friends turn back into their true animalistic selves.

Promising violence and absurdity, Waterfield stated in an interview with Variety, “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid…we wanted to go between the two”.

Check out the brand new trailer for the bizarre movie below.